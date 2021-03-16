Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Sun International

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming talks to Business Day TV about group’s full-year results

16 March 2021 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Sun International’s Time Square casino. Picture: XAVIER SAER
Sun International’s Time Square casino. Picture: XAVIER SAER

Covid-19 has weighed on Sun International as lockdown measures prevented the hospitality group from operating for months.

This contributed to the group reporting an annual adjusted headline loss of R1.1bn.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming about how the business plans to recover now that lockdown restrictions are easing.

