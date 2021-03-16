News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Sun International
Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming talks to Business Day TV about group’s full-year results
16 March 2021 - 08:12
Covid-19 has weighed on Sun International as lockdown measures prevented the hospitality group from operating for months.
This contributed to the group reporting an annual adjusted headline loss of R1.1bn.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming about how the business plans to recover now that lockdown restrictions are easing.
