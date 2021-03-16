Companies / Retail & Consumer Astral Foods warns of profit drop as grain prices jump BL PREMIUM

Poultry producer Astral Foods has warned of a sharp fall in profits for its six months to end-March, warning it has not been able to recover increases in feed costs.

The group said in a trading update that headline earnings per share is expected to fall by no more than 45% to end-March, coming in at least 523c per share...