Astral Foods warns of profit drop as grain prices jump
16 March 2021 - 08:42
Poultry producer Astral Foods has warned of a sharp fall in profits for its six months to end-March, warning it has not been able to recover increases in feed costs.
The group said in a trading update that headline earnings per share is expected to fall by no more than 45% to end-March, coming in at least 523c per share...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now