Pick n Pay caps ginger profit in the interests of pragmatism Retailer agrees to limit the profit margin of ginger and garlic after Competition Commission investigation into alleged price gouging

Retailer Pick n Pay has agreed to cap the profit margin of ginger and garlic until the end of the month after a spike in the prices of those spices as people turned to home brewing ginger beer in response to the lengthy third alcohol ban.

The Competition Commission investigated seven retailers for excessive pricing of ginger and garlic in February after consumer complaints...