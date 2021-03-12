Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Nando’s CFO describes how the company has survived lockdown
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Simon Adams, CFO at Nando’s SA, to discuss the issues
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the economics of running one of SA’s best-known restaurant and takeaway businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Simon Adams, CFO at Nando’s SA, to discuss the issues.
Like other retail operators, Nando’s suffered during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, especially in the first round where the company could not trade for about a month. The business has been able to rebound in recent months, driven by a shift in strategy towards to online delivery and a new way of doing business in a socially distanced world.
Adams takes us through what it has taken to whether the coronavirus storm. Did Nando’s suffer losses during the pandemic or was it able to sustain operations through online activities?
Having been at Nando’s for four years, Adams details the structure of the company in SA and other parts of the world. He says the company typically services customers through four main channels: takeaways;, sit-down meals; drive through; and online deliveries. Adams explains how each works and what economic effects the pandemic has had on how they operate in each medium.
Adams also discusses Nando’s business investment in online food delivery and marketing, what makes Nando’s operating model different to its competitors, as well as the importance of a good CFO during crisis times.
Recently nominated as one of SA’s top CFOs at the 2021 CFO Awards, Adams gives some background into his career before and after joining Nando’s.
