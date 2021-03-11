Standard Bank sets aside more for bad debts and resumes dividends
Africa’s largest bank reports headline earnings down 43% for the year ended December 2020
11 March 2021 - 09:49
UPDATED 11 March 2021 - 19:36
The continent’s largest bank by assets heaped additional provisions for bad debts into its full-year results as it steadied itself after a turbulent year that saw earnings drop by almost half and the full-year dividend decline by three quarters.
Standard Bank said on Thursday headline earnings, the primary measure of performance that excludes one-off items, fell 43% to R15.9bn in the year to the end of December, while the bank reinstated the payment of dividends that on a year-on-year basis fell by 76% to R2.40 per share. ..
