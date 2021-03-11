Companies / Retail & Consumer

SoftBank-backed Coupang soars in trading debut after $4.6bn IPO

Coupang trading opens in New York at $63.50 a share — an 81% jump from its IPO price

11 March 2021 - 21:25 Crystal Tse and Julia Fioretti
Delivery trucks for e-commerce retailer Coupang leave a distribution centre in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS/JOSH SMITH
New York — South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang delivered the biggest US initial public offering since Uber Technologies’s and then rose — briefly — to become a $100bn company in its trading debut.

Coupang opened trading in New York on Thursday at $63.50 a share, an 81% jump from the price in its upsized $4.6bn IPO on Wednesday. The shares were up 58% to $55.29, giving it a market value of about $95bn.

The offering by Coupang further accelerated the pace of IPOs on US exchanges in 2021, elevating the total raised to more than $114bn, compared with $180bn in all of 2020, itself a record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Coupang’s IPO was also the biggest by any Asia-based company in New York since Alibaba’s $25bn listing in 2014, the biggest ever in the US.

Coupang and its investors sold 130-million shares for $35 each in the IPO, after marketing them for $32 to $34 apiece. Late in the process, the selling stockers increased the shares they were selling to 30-million from 20-million. The previous price range had been boosted from $27 to $30 earlier.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank is Coupang’s biggest shareholder. In November 2018, SoftBank’s Vision Fund invested $2bn in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9bn, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1bn from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the start-up at about $5bn.

Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, Coupang has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.

The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within an 11km radius of its distribution centres, according to its prospectus filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines such as food delivery and streaming services.

Bloomberg

