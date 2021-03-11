Rise in bad-debt provisions hits Standard Bank’s full-year profits

Standard Bank, which is the biggest bank in Africa as measured by assets, reported a slump in its full-year profits as it increased bad-debt provisions by nearly three times to help cushion itself against the blow of Covid-19.

Headline earnings per share, which is the main profit measure in SA that strips out exceptional times, dropped 43% to 1,002.6c in the year to end-December, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Credit impairments or bad-debt provisions rose 2.6 times to R20.594bn.

CEO Sim Tshabalala said lower activity levels and higher credit charges affected the half-year market results, while lower interest rates and bad-debt provisions accounted for the drop in earnings in the second half.

The bank’s net interest income was down 2% to R61.4bn, and non-interest revenue 1% to R47.1bn. A final dividend of 240c a share has been declared, which was 76% down on 2019.

The Standard Bank of SA’s headline earnings declined 72%. Its Africa regions unit grew headline earnings 9% and 4% in constant currency, with its contribution to banking headline earnings increasing to 58% in the 2020 financial year.

The share price was up nearly 1% to 144.50 in early trade on the JSE.

