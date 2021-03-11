Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands hit by Covid-19 as sales fall

Reduced consumer spending and foot traffic affected the group’s restaurant chains

11 March 2021 - 08:53 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS

Famous Brands, which owns Mugg & Bean and Wimpy restaurant chains, said on Thursday the fallout of the coronavirus has a had major effect on its sales.

Like many other restaurants in the world, Covid-19 threw a spanner in the works in various forms, including reduced foot traffic at malls as the government imposed measures to control the spread of the virus. In addition, the economic consequences of the virus, with many people losing their jobs, hit consumer spending.

SA’s leading brands’ system-wide sales declined by 28.6% in the year to December, from year ago, Famous Brands said in a preliminary trading update. Signature brands’ system-wide sales deteriorated 66.6%, while like-for-like sales reduced by 55.1%. 

System-wide sales refers to sales reported by all restaurants across the network, including new restaurants opened during the period.

Like-for-like sales refers to sales reported by all restaurants across the network, excluding restaurants opened or permanently closed during the period.

System-wide sales in the rest of Africa, excluding SA, and Middle East fell by 22.9%.  

The group’s supply chain business, which supports the front-end brands division in SA, was also hit by the pandemic, as manufacturing revenue dropped 24% and logistics revenue 27%.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Spur holds on to its cash to ride out any third wave

The group says takeaway sales more than doubled over the previous year and now account for 27% of total restaurant sales
Business
4 days ago

Famous Brands: lessons from the R2.3bn Gourmet Burger Kitchen flop

Shares in the former market sweetheart are down 73% from their October 2016 peak of R166. And they’re unlikely to climb back anytime soon. We spoke ...
Money & Investing
4 months ago

Famous Brands says sales during lockdown have been better than expected

‘In the SA context, the ban on alcohol sales is really constraining  operating conditions in the casual dining segment and evening dining’
Companies
7 months ago

