Famous Brands hit by Covid-19 as sales fall

Famous Brands, which owns Mugg & Bean and Wimpy restaurant chains, said on Thursday the fallout of the coronavirus has a had major effect on its sales.

Like many other restaurants in the world, Covid-19 threw a spanner in the works in various forms, including reduced foot traffic at malls as the government imposed measures to control the spread of the virus. In addition, the economic consequences of the virus, with many people losing their jobs, hit consumer spending.

SA’s leading brands’ system-wide sales declined by 28.6% in the year to December, from year ago, Famous Brands said in a preliminary trading update. Signature brands’ system-wide sales deteriorated 66.6%, while like-for-like sales reduced by 55.1%.

System-wide sales refers to sales reported by all restaurants across the network, including new restaurants opened during the period.

Like-for-like sales refers to sales reported by all restaurants across the network, excluding restaurants opened or permanently closed during the period.

System-wide sales in the rest of Africa, excluding SA, and Middle East fell by 22.9%.

The group’s supply chain business, which supports the front-end brands division in SA, was also hit by the pandemic, as manufacturing revenue dropped 24% and logistics revenue 27%.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za