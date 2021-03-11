Companies / Retail & Consumer Distell brings hard seltzers to SA market The alcoholic sparkling water that has been hugely popular in the US launches locally in response to growing interest from young consumers BL PREMIUM

Hard seltzers, the low-calorie alcoholic sparkling water beverage that has disrupted the US beer market with its exponential growth, has been launched in SA.

Distell, SA’s largest alcohol producer of brands such as Savannah and Klipdrift, on Thursday launched an alcoholic sparkling water called Vawter. ..