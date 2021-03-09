News Leader
WATCH: Covid-19 weighs on Massmart
Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s annual performance
09 March 2021 - 07:31
Massmart has been hard hit by Covid-19, with the retailer estimating that the pandemic cost it R6.1bn in lost sales due to lockdown restrictions.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape for more detail.
