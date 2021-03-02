Companies / Retail & Consumer Spur eyes Covid-19 recovery as online sales surge The embattled restaurant group expects turnover to return to pre-pandemic levels in its 2022 year BL PREMIUM

Spur, the owner of Panarottis and The Hussar Grill, is ramping up its online presence as it grapples with pandemic-induced changes in consumer behaviour, adding, however, it has seen encouraging signs for its sit-down locations as lockdown restrictions ease.

The group, now under the leadership of former Famous Brands executive Val Nichas, cautiously expects pre-pandemic turnover to return in its 2022 year, reporting a R1.2bn fall in restaurant sales during its six months to end-December 2020 as the industry grappled with curfews and a prohibition on alcohol sales...