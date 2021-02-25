Companies / Retail & Consumer Distell expands East Africa production as appetite for ciders grows BL PREMIUM

Distell, owner of brands such as Klipdrift, Hunters Dry and Amarula, is opening a bigger facility in Kenya as it aims to expand further into East Africa amid growing demand for ciders in that market.

The investment, which almost doubles its Kenya production capacity, shows commitment to the East African country where it has had success. Distell sells a Hunters cider brand in Kenya that had been popular and Kibau, a brand of Kenya vodka...