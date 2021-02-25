Companies / Retail & Consumer

Asda targets 5,000 jobs in online shopping push as new owners set to take control

Employees at Britain’s third-largest grocer will be asked to retrain in new roles or risk losing their jobs

25 February 2021 - 18:20 Deirdre Hipwell
A worker pushes shopping trolleys at an Asda store in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
A worker pushes shopping trolleys at an Asda store in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London — Asda plans to end or change 5,000 employees’ positions just a week after new owners bought control of Britain’s third-largest grocer from Walmart.

The employees will be asked to retrain in new roles or risk losing their jobs as the company shifts about 3.5% of its total workforce. The supermarket said on Thursday it’s consulting with the affected workers, who will be offered different positions in faster-growing parts of the business, such as online.

Asda is revealing plans for a revamp a week after entrepreneurs Zuber and Mohsin Issa completed their acquisition of a majority stake in Asda with TDR Capital.

Britain’s competition regulator will make a preliminary decision on whether the deal can go ahead in April. Asda, whose sales jumped 5.1% in the last three months of 2020, said it needs to adapt as more people in Britain shop online during the pandemic.

The plan involves closing two home-shopping centres in southeast England, which will eliminate 800 positions. About 3,000 back-office jobs are at risk in a simplification, and about 1,100 deputy store managers and section leaders will have their roles redefined.

The GMB union said it plans to “battle hard” against any job cuts.

CEO Roger Burnley said that though the changes will be unsettling for employees, the company plans to create more jobs than it eliminates.

Asda said it will add 4,500 e-commerce jobs in 2021 including roles where workers in shops fulfil online orders. The grocer’s online capacity is up 90% since last March to 850,000 weekly orders and the chain expects to reach 1-million orders a week by the end of the year.

The back-office restructuring comes as the grocer said it has less need to have one person solely responsible for counting cash in each store at the end of each day as more people order online or pay digitally.

Walmart had controlled the supermarket chain since 1999.

Bloomberg

Woolworths holds on to interim dividend as it paints bleak picture for SA

The retail group grew profits and sales to end-December amid a robust performance from Woolworths Food, but says the outlook is tough
Companies
11 hours ago

Distell’s bet on Africa pays off as half-year profit rises

Owner of Klipdrift and Hunter’s Dry brands helped by performance in rest of Africa and international markets as Covid-19 prompts alcohol bans in SA
Companies
1 day ago

Disinfectants drive Reckitt Benckiser’s sales to highest on record

CEO Laxman Narasimhan sees turning point for consumer goods multinational after  2020 sales surged to largest increase since Reckitt launched in 1999
Companies
1 day ago

Vegan food maker Oatly targets $10bn in IPO

Sweden-based Oatly, which counts celebrity entrepreneurs Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z as backers, has submitted plans for an IPO in the US
Companies
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery Medical Scheme plans merger with ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
KPMG sued for R863m over VBS debacle
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Woolworths holds on to interim dividend as it ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Big mining firms mull responsible exit from SA
Companies
5.
Rebosis Property Fund grilled over various issues ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Bidcorp still upbeat that food trends are in its favour after second-wave ...

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Food group AH-Vest expects profit rise

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart to sell 14 more Masscash stores

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Reigning cats and dogs boost Nestlé sales during the pandemic

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Adidas boots Reebok for underperformance

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.