Truworths to open new chain to take on Mr Price and Jet Constrained consumers downgrading to lower-priced items to be served by 12 stores in coming months

Clothing retailer Truworths plans to open a new value chain store in SA, in a move that will pit it against Mr Price and TFG’s Jet.

The venture by Truworths Africa, owner of brands such as Truworths Man, Ginger Mary and Young Designers Emporium, comes just as constrained consumers are downgrading to lower-priced items to save money. ..