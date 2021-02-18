Truworths to open new chain to take on Mr Price and Jet
Constrained consumers downgrading to lower-priced items to be served by 12 stores in coming months
18 February 2021 - 21:27
Clothing retailer Truworths plans to open a new value chain store in SA, in a move that will pit it against Mr Price and TFG’s Jet.
The venture by Truworths Africa, owner of brands such as Truworths Man, Ginger Mary and Young Designers Emporium, comes just as constrained consumers are downgrading to lower-priced items to save money. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now