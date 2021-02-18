Companies / Retail & Consumer TFG calls for cut in import duties on yarn for textiles Clothing retailer says tariffs on yarn are keeping local textile industry from growing BL PREMIUM

Retailer TFG, owner of Foschini and Sportscene, which manufactures more than 25% of its clothing locally, has urged the government to speed up a planned removal of import duties on yarns, cotton threads used to make fabric.

The department of trade & industry wants to increase the local manufacture of clothes and shoes under an agreement with retailers titled the master plan for the retail clothing, textile, footwear and leather value chain. ..