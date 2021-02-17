Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dis-Chem reports sales boost as consumers seek to be healthier

The pharmacy group says there was ‘remarkable growth’ in health care, vitamin and chronic-drug sales over the past five months

17 February 2021 - 09:28 Karl Gernetzky
A Dis-Chem pharmacy in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Pharmacy group Dis-Chem says it reaped the benefits of consumers’ increased interest in preventing disease, reporting “remarkable growth” in the sale of vitamins and chronic-drugs over the past few months.

In a trading update for the 22 weeks to February 2, the group said it had gained market share as consumers focused more on preventive health care, with group sales rising 12.1% to R11.6bn.

Traffic in busier shopping centres remains depressed due to Covid-19, the group said. A change in sales mix has put pressure on profit margins, which remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Dis-Chem targets mid-to-upper-income consumers, and has two operating segments — retail and wholesale — though primarily sells to itself in the latter.

Retail revenue increased by 10.3% to R10.4bn to February 2, Dis-Chem said, while wholesale revenue grew by 20% to R8.6bn.

Inter-group sales amounted to R7.37bn, and rose almost a fifth, while external sales grew 30.6%, which Dis-Chem said was partially due to its growing distribution network.

Dis-Chem had 182 stores at the end of August, and opened 10 new stores in the five or so months to February 2. These were trading above expectations, the group said, which validates its selection of sites.

Stores in convenience centres are still outperforming those in more crowded malls, Dis-Chem said, reporting its stores in malls posted a 0.6% fall in sales in the five months to February 2. This is an improvement from the 8% fall in the previous five months.

“It is encouraging to see, and a testament to the Dis-Chem brand’s destination status, the significant recovery in many of our older stores located in regional malls,” said CEO Ivan Saltzman.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Doctors wary about consulting online

Fewer people in SA are visiting doctors' rooms during the Covid-19 pandemic, but despite the push towards online consultations, telemedicine has not ...
Sleeves rolled up for vaccine

Business readies its warehouses, logistics know-how for big push on Covid jab
Clicks and Dis-Chem plan to offer Covid-19 vaccines

SA’s biggest pharmacy chains have heeded health minister Zweli Mkhize’s call to help with the rollout
Dis-Chem enters health insurance arena, buying a stake in Kaelo

SA’s second-largest pharmacy also takes stakes in two software firms to expand its business
