Consumers tightened their belts in January, says Tiger Brands

SA’s largest food producer, Tiger Brands, has seen consumers cut back significantly on spending in January, but said it was too early to predict if 2021 would be tougher than 2020 for consumers.

The maker of Tastic rice, Jungle Oats and Ace maize meal reported a trading update for the four months to the end of January, and indicated that its half-year to March 2021 will probably be considerably better than the period before. ..