Consumers tightened their belts in January, says Tiger Brands
17 February 2021 - 19:59
SA’s largest food producer, Tiger Brands, has seen consumers cut back significantly on spending in January, but said it was too early to predict if 2021 would be tougher than 2020 for consumers.
The maker of Tastic rice, Jungle Oats and Ace maize meal reported a trading update for the four months to the end of January, and indicated that its half-year to March 2021 will probably be considerably better than the period before. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now