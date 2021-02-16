Spar’s foreign sales boost earnings amid pressure at home
In Switzerland, the group saw sales spike 13.8% in Swiss-currency terms, or an increase in turnover of 31% in rand terms
16 February 2021 - 12:21
Retail group Spar has reported robust sales in Switzerland and Ireland which helped underpin almost double-digit growth in sales over Christmas and into the new year, even as a sluggish economy and the ban on alcohol sales weighed on it in SA.
In a trading update for the 18 weeks ending January 29, the group reported a 9.8% rise in group sales to R43bn, with its core market of SA only seeing growth of 3.4% — a slower rate than its price inflation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now