Spar's foreign sales boost earnings amid pressure at home In Switzerland, the group saw sales spike 13.8% in Swiss-currency terms, or an increase in turnover of 31% in rand terms

Retail group Spar has reported robust sales in Switzerland and Ireland which helped underpin almost double-digit growth in sales over Christmas and into the new year, even as a sluggish economy and the ban on alcohol sales weighed on it in SA.

In a trading update for the 18 weeks ending January 29, the group reported a 9.8% rise in group sales to R43bn, with its core market of SA only seeing growth of 3.4% — a slower rate than its price inflation...