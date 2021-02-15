Steinhoff announces R1bn compensation deal with former auditor Deloitte
Pending the resolution of legal procedures, the global accounting firm could pay out €70m as Steinhoff tries to settle numerous legal battles
15 February 2021 - 10:19
Steinhoff, which is grappling with the fallout from one of SA’s biggest corporate scandals, says it has reached a deal with former accountant Deloitte that could see it offer €70m (R1.24bn) to help settle claims.
Deloitte has agreed to offer an amount of up to €55.34m for additional compensation to market-purchase claimants — or those who traded in shares — in exchange for “certain wavers and releases”, Steinhoff said...
