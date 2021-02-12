Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How demand for home renovations lifted Italtile

Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter talks to Business Day TV about how the weak economy has affected SA consumers

12 February 2021 - 07:30 Business Day TV
Italtile tile display. Picture: SUPPLIED
Italtile tile display. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Covid-19 pandemic has worked in Italtile's favour with demand for home renovations surpassing expectations during the group's interim period. This, along with cost-saving measures and operational efficiencies helped the company generate turnover growth of 14% while profits grew by 42%.

Business Day TV spoke to Jan Potgieter, CEO of Italtile for greater perspective on the numbers.

