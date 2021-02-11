John Craig sale to save more than 400 jobs

The sale of Pepkor-owned menswear store John Craig to the owner of footwear store Studio 88 will save hundreds of jobs, after some non-performing stores were closed and staff retrenched.

Blue Falcon 188 Trading owns men’s footwear and clothing stores Studio 88 and Skipper Bar, which sells brand names such as Nike, Adidas‚ Ellese, Puma‚ Converse‚ Guess and Superga.

John Craig sells formal menswear and is the largest stockist of the Polo brand. But the store did not fit in well with Pepkor’s discount portfolio that includes Ackermans and Pep chains and middle-class clothing store Refinery.

Prior to the sale, the John Craig store had been underperforming and Pepkor’s attempt to launch and sell its own label named Muratti failed as it was not popular with customers.

The Competition Tribunal, which acts as an antitrust authority and approves all mergers, has given the transaction the green light.

Blue Falcon stores’ success in selling aspirational and trendy brands will serve the John Craig customer base well.

The tribunal said in a release the sale would save 422 jobs. Initially, reports were that the sale would save 500 jobs. Some senior managers have taken voluntary retrenchments and some non-performing John Craig stores closed.

Pepkor has not disclosed how many jobs were lost as result of the closure of the stores.

Blue Falcon cannot retrench any John Craig staff for the next two years, and those who had lost jobs as results of store closures will be first in line when vacancies become available

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition had raised a concern that the merger could reduce local procurement. There is a move by the department to require all SA retailers to buy a greater percentage of products locally.

Blue Falcon agreed to use its “best efforts” to procure the clothing it intends to offer at the John Craig stores from local manufacturers.

The two companies will be required to provide the competition commission an annual detailed report on their compliance with the merger conditions for the next two years.

childk@businesslive.co.za