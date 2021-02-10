Restaurant industry body secures funds for rental relief
The plan is still being finalised as the money is dependent on landlords taking part
10 February 2021 - 20:47
The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) has secured funds that will help struggling restaurants pay rent if landlords agree to halve outstanding payments.
The restaurant industry is one of many sectors that were hit hard by Covid-19 lockdowns as trading hours and number of patrons have been restricted. Many outlets are struggling with low cash flow after 12 weeks of alcohol bans in 2020, as well as the most recent liquor restrictions and a quiet holiday season...
