SAB launches advert drive for 'responsible taxation' after Covid-19 hit Brewer in appeal to the Treasury not to raise excise tariffs to mitigate the effect of Covid-19

SA’s biggest beer maker, South African Breweries (SAB), has made an open appeal to the Treasury not to increase excise taxes in the forthcoming budget announcement, citing a need for the industry to recover from Covid-19, which resulted in three sales bans.

SAB was among a spate of companies that in 2020 either delayed or cancelled billions of rand in investment, citing uncertainty caused by the government’s ban on the sale of alcohol...