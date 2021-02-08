SAB launches advert drive for ‘responsible taxation’ after Covid-19 hit
Brewer in appeal to the Treasury not to raise excise tariffs to mitigate the effect of Covid-19
08 February 2021 - 10:12
SA’s biggest beer maker, South African Breweries (SAB), has made an open appeal to the Treasury not to increase excise taxes in the forthcoming budget announcement, citing a need for the industry to recover from Covid-19, which resulted in three sales bans.
SAB was among a spate of companies that in 2020 either delayed or cancelled billions of rand in investment, citing uncertainty caused by the government’s ban on the sale of alcohol...
