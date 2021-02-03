News Leader
WATCH: What Ford’s investment means for SA
Ford International Markets Group director of operations Andreà Cavallaro talks to Business Day TV
03 February 2021 - 10:38
Ford has announced that it will invest nearly R16bn in its SA subsidiary.
The investment, which is the largest on record for the country’s motor sector, is expected to create more than 11,000 jobs.
Business Day TV spoke to Andrea` Cavallaro, director of operations at Ford International Markets Group.
Or listen to the full audio:
