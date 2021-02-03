Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: What Ford’s investment means for SA

Ford International Markets Group director of operations Andreà Cavallaro talks to Business Day TV

03 February 2021 - 10:38 Business Day TV
The Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany. File photo: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY
The Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany. File photo: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

​Ford has announced that it will invest nearly R16bn in its SA subsidiary​.

The investment, which is the largest on record for the country’s motor sector, is expected to create more than 11,000 jobs.

Business Day TV spoke to Andrea` Cavallaro, director of operations at Ford International Markets Group.

