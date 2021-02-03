Companies / Retail & Consumer Distell says stockpiling largely offset effects of SA’s alcohol ban The group lost 41 trading days in its half year to end-December due to SA’s ban on alcohol sales, however, consumers stockpiled and drank at home BL PREMIUM

Distell, the maker of Amarula, Klipdrift and Hunter’s Dry brands, says a shift in buying patterns and stockpiling helped offset the effect of the SA government’s ban on alcohol sales in the last half of 2020, when local revenue was flat.

In SA — which generated about three quarters of revenue to end-June — Distell lost 41 trading days as a result of alcohol bans in its half year to end-December, but the company said sales recovered due to in-home consumption and stockpiling...