Liquor industry remains in limbo
Players in the sector chide government for bans and lack of consultation
02 February 2021 - 20:04
The liquor industry, while pleased that the third sales ban has been lifted, says the sector is still on its knees with small businesses decimated and the future uncertain.
Many industry players expressed concern that restrictions could return, making the sustainability and planning or production, marketing and sales of alcohol impossible. ..
