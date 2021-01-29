Ster-Kinekor, another Covid-19 casualty, goes into business rescue
All its cinemas will remain open during the process as plans to save the company are considered
29 January 2021 - 18:53
Ster-Kinekor, one of SA’s two large cinema chains, has gone into voluntary business rescue, with plans to save the company, as customers stay away from movie theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Until February 2020, Ster-Kinekor “was profitable and highly cash generative, with good prospects of future, ongoing profitability,” the company said on Friday...
