Herbalife Nutrition recognised as one of SA's top employers for second year running

Herbalife Nutrition has been announced as one of the 2021 Top Employers in SA, taking home the honour for the second year in a row.

As a Top Employer, the nutrition-focused company has been recognised for its dedication to a better world of work, and showcases this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

To be awarded the Top Employer certification, for the past two years, Herbalife Nutrition participates and met the requirements set out in an HR Best Practices survey covering areas including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, wellbeing, diversity and inclusion among others, reaffirming its commitment to empowering its employees and contributing to SA.

“Our employees are the life force of our company and the reason for our success. We know that by enhancing their lives and wellbeing, we’re also able to be a better business”, said Ilanda Els, senior human resources manager (Africa, Turkey and Germany).

“It’s in our best interest to give our employees the ability to upskill themselves and take control of their careers. However, it’s more than ‘just business’. We are a family, and families support one another.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has had an impact on organisations around the globe and in SA), Herbalife Nutrition has continued to show the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”

The prestigious programme has certified and recognised more than 1,600 Top Employers worldwide.

“This a huge achievement for Herbalife Nutrition SA, and I would like to congratulate the Herbalife Nutrition family for always exceeding expectations,” said Thilo Naidoo, Herbalife Nutrition Southern Africa country director.

“Every business considers itself a top employer, but only a select few can make the cut. This award just proves that we are industry leaders, practising what we preach and ensuring that our employees are well taken care of.”

This article was paid for by Herbalife SA.