Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lewis bucks trend with buoyant Black Friday performance

The furniture and appliance retailer maintains strong sales growth since the end of hard lockdown

27 January 2021 - 08:01 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Furniture and appliance retailer Lewis Group said on Wednesday the strong demand it saw after its stores initially emerged from lockdown at the beginning of June continued until the end of 2020.

Though a number of SA retailers reported disappointing Black Friday sales, borne out by a 4% year-on-year decline in retail sales in November, Lewis indicated on Wednesday it bucked this trend, with sales jumping 16.6% in its quarter to end-December.

In its interim results, Lewis had said it had developed extensive marketing promotions for its two biggest trading months of November and December, saying it was eyeing an opportunity to gain market share.

Trading conditions are expected to become more challenging into 2021, the group said at the time, with customers in the its lower- to middle-income target market vulnerable to the rising levels of unemployment in the country due to the affect of Covid-19.

Cash sales for the quarter to end December grew 35.9% while credit sales increased 2%, the group said.

Merchandise sales for the nine months to December increased 4%. Excluding the lockdown months of April and May 2020 when stores were closed, sales grew 18.3%, the trading update reads.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

CHRIS GILMOUR: Lewis is sitting pretty for now after surprisingly large bounce

The furniture & appliance retailer has beaten expectations by comfortably coming through the Covid-19 lockdowns
Opinion
1 month ago

Pepkor has a merry Christmas despite sluggish economy

The discount retailer’s revenue for October to end-December 2020 increased 7.7% to R20.3bn
Companies
19 hours ago

Healthy appetite for Woolworths food offsets Covid-19 pressure

Division experienced a surge in online activity and delivered market share gains
Companies
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
CEO Basani Maluleke quit after conflict with ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
African Bank swings into loss as SA’s economy ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke’s sudden exit ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths shares soar as food division spices up ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
If only Woolworths could dress the part
Companies

Related Articles

Pepkor has a merry Christmas despite sluggish economy

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price reports record market share as pressure on consumers mounts

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Burberry’s overall retail sales drop 9% but growth in Asia remains strong

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.