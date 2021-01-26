News Leader
WATCH: Have restaurants been served a raw deal?
Restaurant Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts talks to Business Day TV about the sector’s plans to tackle level 3 lockdown restrictions
26 January 2021 - 08:09
While restaurants are able to operate under the adjusted level 3 lockdown restrictions, trading has become more difficult due to the 9pm curfew, social distancing requirements and the ban on alcohol sales. The industry is also having to deal with new labour rules that will drive up costs by 16%.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Restaurant Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts to find out how the sector plans to tackle these challenges.
