Companies / Retail & Consumer Pepkor had a good Christmas despite ailing economy The discount retailer’s revenue for October to end-December 2020 increased 7.7% to R20.3bn BL PREMIUM

Pepkor, owner of Ackermans and Pep, joined its clothing retailer peers in reporting good sales over the Christmas period, even with SA’s ailing economy.

The discount retailer’s revenue for October to end-December 2020 increased 7.7% to R20.3bn from R18.9bn in the previous corresponding period. ..