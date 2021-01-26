Companies / Retail & Consumer

Beyond Meat surges to an 18-month high on deal with PepsiCo

Shares rise as much as 39% on news Beyond will partner with beverage giant PepsiCo

26 January 2021 - 21:45 Siddharth Cavale
Beyond Meat products in a store in New York City, the US. Picture: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — Beyond Meat  said on Tuesday it had formed a joint venture with PepsiCo  to develop and sell snacks and beverages made from plant-based protein, sending shares of the faux-meat maker to an 18-month high.

The deal was the latest in a run of marketing successes for Beyond which include a distribution deal with Walmart, and partnerships with restaurants including Taco Bell, KFC and Starbucks.

The company's burger patties and sausages have been among the leaders in the surge in interest in plant-based alternatives over the past two years as consumers worried about their health, animal welfare and food safety.

However, it reported a surprise easing in sales in the three months to October as a boom at the start of the Covid-19 crisis tapered off.

The new partnership will give the plant-based meat maker access to the beverage giant's distribution and marketing resources and allow it to expand into new product lines, Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said.

PepsiCo, which apart from its namesake cool drink, owns the Lays, Quaker and Doritos brands. It has also been looking to expand its portfolio of health-focused snacks and beverages.

Beyond Meat said it could not provide additional details of the new deal as many of the snack and beverage products being made under this partnership were still under development. The operations will be managed through a newly created entity, PLANeT Partnership.

Beyond's shares rose as much as 39% to $221 in New York.

“Any time a relatively small company can partner in any way with a global behemoth like PEP, it's usually good news,” JPMorgan analysts said but questioned the true benefit of the deal.

“Is there a huge, uncounted population clamouring for vegan Doritos? Probably not, in our opinion, and surely not big enough to justify this kind of stock move.”

Reuters

