Consumer spend dips slightly in December
South Africans spent only 1%, or R300m less, at R68.7bn, dropping from R69bn in the previous year
22 January 2021 - 16:47
Consumer spend dropped only slightly in December, compared to the same peak retail month in 2019, with more spend on credit in 2020, according to BankServAfrica data.
Cash-strapped customers also stuck to groceries, fuel and eating out instead of luxuries, BankservAfrica, a clearinghouse for banks, said. BankServ is able to share information on the use of credit and debit cards in store and online. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now