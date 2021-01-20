Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont gets sales boost from China

Sales rose in the group’s quarter to end-December, driven by robust demand in China, the Middle East and Africa

20 January 2021 - 08:47 Karl Gernetzky
A Cartier store, operated by Richemont in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Johann Rupert’s Richemont, the luxury goods group that owns the Cartier brand, says robust demand from China helped by providing a notable increase in sales towards the end of 2020.

China recently overtook the US as the group’s most lucrative market, with Richemont saying in a trading update on Wednesday that sales in the world’s second-largest economy jumped 80% year on year in the three months to end-December, its third quarter.

Group sales rose 5% to €4.18bn (R75.7bn) year on year at constant exchange rates in the quarter, driven by 25% sales growth in Asia-Pacific, where China and Taiwan offset declines in other markets.

There was a big improvement in the third quarter over the first half, Richemont said, though overall sales have still fallen 16% for the group’s nine months to end-December.

Richemont has increasingly focused on China, where demand for luxury goods is rapidly growing. China is also alone among the world’s major economies to have posted growth in 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

In November, Richemont said it had formed a joint venture with online luxury retailer Farfetch and e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Richemont said on Wednesday that it and Alibaba would invest a collective $1.1bn (R17.3bn) in Farfetch, which will launch its shopping channels on Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms.

The group said sales in Europe contracted by 20% in its third quarter, affected by renewed public health protection measures and a halt in tourism.

In the Americas, sales rose by 3%, supported by relatively strong domestic sales. A 27% sales increase in the Middle East and Africa reflected good performances across channels, resumed tourist spending in Dubai and solid domestic spending, notably in Saudi Arabia, the group said.

