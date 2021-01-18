Companies / Retail & Consumer COMPANY COMMENT Steinhoff almost ready to settle with shareholders Pepkor shares and cash will be paid to those affected by plunge in share price BL PREMIUM

Steinhoff, the global furniture manufacturer and retailer, has just a few more fights ahead of it before it can negotiate the terms of a settlement with shareholders affected by its disastrous “accounting irregularities”.

If all goes according to plan in SA and English courts the company should by the latter half of 2021 begin to conclude a settlement that will comprise cash and Pepkor shares for those affected by the steep plunge in its share price...