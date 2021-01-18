Companies / Retail & Consumer Long4Life to bring forward share buyback option The group wants to put a circular to shareholders to allow for the repurchase of up to 20% of its own shares before its AGM in July BL PREMIUM

Brian Joffe’s investment group, Long4Life, which said recently it saw no better use for its cash than buying back its heavily discounted shares, wants permission from shareholders to start buying backs from the start of its new financial year.

The group said on Monday that in the interest of “maximum flexibility” it would rather have permission to buyback shares for its 2022 year from March rather than wait for shareholder approval at its AGM, which is scheduled for July. On Monday it gave notice of a special general meeting scheduled for February 16...