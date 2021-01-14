Companies / Retail & Consumer

Britain’s Tesco posts record holiday sales boosted by online grocery shopping

Britain's biggest retailer gains from shuttering of hospitality sector and people working from home during Covid-19 lockdowns

14 January 2021 - 18:15 James Davey
A Tesco supermarket in Hatfield, Britain, October 6 2020. Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA
A Tesco supermarket in Hatfield, Britain, October 6 2020. Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

London  — Tesco followed supermarket rivals in reporting buoyant Christmas trading on Thursday, keeping its full-year profit forecast despite rising costs from Covid-19.

Britain's biggest retailer said like-for-like sales growth was 6.7% in its third quarter to November 28, accelerating to 8.1% in the six weeks to January 9, as coronavirus pandemic restrictions meant people splashed out on celebrations at home.

“This was our sixth consecutive Christmas of growth and a record performance,” Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said.

“We outperformed the market for each of the six weeks over Christmas and we saw net switching gains from all key competitors,” Murphy, who took over in October, told reporters.

Tesco shares were down 1.4% in London after the update on trading, paring 2021 gains to 3.2%.

Murphy highlighted a 14% rise in sales of Tesco's premium Finest range, with 69-million mince pies and 8-million bottles of champagne and sparkling wine sold.

Tesco's update follows strong holiday shopping reports from the country's second-largest retailer, Sainsbury's, as well as Morrisons and Lidl.

Industry data last week showed supermarkets reported unprecedented demand, with £11.7bn spent on groceries in December.

Coronavirus restrictions mean many people are working from home and the hospitality sector is closed, while many of the 5-million or so Britons who normally travel abroad for Christmas stayed at home instead.

Tesco said sustained elevated sales were enabling it to offset additional Covid-19 costs, such as increased staff absence, that it forecast at £810m in its 2020/2021 year, up from an estimated £725m in October.

Tesco continues to expect to report a loss for Tesco Bank of between £175m and £200m for the year.

Last month, Tesco completed the £8.2bn  sale of its Asian business, paving the way for it to return £5bn  to shareholders via a special dividend.

Murphy also said that Tesco has seen some supply disruption to the island of Ireland since a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU kicked in on January 1.

Reuters

Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher to step down in April

Brasher had initially intended to depart in 2020, but delayed the move to assist during the Covid-19 pandemic
Companies
6 hours ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Luxury goods sales picking up again

While the outlook seemed bleak in March, many did not realise just how resilient this sector is
Opinion
2 days ago

Dr Martens: London calling

A 1990s fashion revival plus Dr Martens’ anti-authority pedigree has boosted sales during the recent spike in cultural activism
Companies
2 days ago

Amazon buying 11 used planes to expand its cargo fleet

This is the first time the online retail giant has purchased, rather than leased, aircraft
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GovChat asks Competition Tribunal to stop ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher to step down in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Cell C shifts customers to MTN’s platform
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
GovChat says Facebook wants to take its business
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Property investors should question pay of ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Stay-at-home Christmas celebrations bring cheer to Sainsbury’s quarterly figures

Companies

EU to open UK borders to get stranded people home for the holidays

World / Europe

UK retailers are caught between Christmas and Brexit

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.