After a very good 2020, Tesla goes even higher in first trading session of 2021

The electric carmaker’s stock’s meteoric rise was supported by five straight quarters of profit

04 January 2021 - 17:37 Subrat Patnaik and Munsif Vengattil
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Bengaluru — Tesla shares rose to a record high in the first trading session of 2021, extending 2020’s more than eight-fold surge that helped it become the world’s most valuable carmaker.

On Saturday, the company beat Wall Street targets for annual vehicle deliveries, but missed by 450 units CEO Elon Musk’s target of half a million cars in 2020.

The stock’s meteoric rise was supported by five straight quarters of profit, which helped the electric-car maker stand out in the global automotive industry that has been witnessing a slump in sales, quarterly losses and supply chain disruptions.

“We are raising our forecasts to reflect higher fourth quarter deliveries and reports of strong demand for the Model Y in China, which is also suggestive of higher future deliveries,” JPMorgan analysts said in a client note.

The brokerage also raised its price target on Tesla to $105 from $90. Street’s median target on the stock is $424.5, $319 below its current trading price, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla, however, faces an uphill task of ramping up production. Its delivery push so far has been supported by the new Shanghai factory, the only plant currently producing vehicles outside California.

“The bad news is that to keep up with this demand, the company needs to quickly build new factories in Austin, Texas, and Brandenburg, Germany,” said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures.

“Ramping up production is difficult and will be one of the most important Tesla topics in 2021, along with the status of full self-driving (FSD).”

Shares of the company, which joined the benchmark S&P 500 index in December, were up as much as 5.4% at $743.74 in early trading. 

