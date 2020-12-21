Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tesla takes a dip on first day of trading on S&P 500

Electric vehicle pioneer’s shares fall 6.3% in premarket trading

21 December 2020 - 14:03 Esha Dey
Picture: CHRIS RATCLIFFE/BLOOMBERG
Picture: CHRIS RATCLIFFE/BLOOMBERG

New York — Tesla shares fell 6.3% in premarket trading on Monday as the electric vehicle (EV) maker marks its trading debut on the S&P 500 index.

Futures contracts on the S&P 500 plunged 2.5%, following European stocks lower after several countries moved to suspend travel from the UK amid concerns about a new strain of Covid-19.

Tesla has catapulted 731% this year in anticipation of the historic inclusion, making it the biggest company to be added to the benchmark. The EV pioneer will also be joining the S&P 100, replacing oil and gas firm Occidental Petroleum, which fell 12% premarket.

Traders who spent most of the year pushing up shares of Tesla in anticipation of surging demand from index funds saw its climax on Friday, as frantic purchases by passive managers drove the shares up almost 5% as exchanges closed. At the end of the day, Tesla shares closed at a high. More than $150bn worth of Tesla shares traded on Friday, ahead of the index inclusion.

“There is strong precedence for positive returns for stocks before S&P 500 inclusion and post announcement, but limited precedent for near-term outperformance post inclusion,” Sanford C Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi wrote in a note earlier this month.

Market strategists have been divided on how the addition of the famously volatile stock would affect the benchmark gauge. According to Susquehanna quantitative derivative strategist Souhow Yao, the inclusion will have a limited impact on implied volatility, and that if Tesla was added a month ago, volatility for the S&P 500 would have decreased.

On the other hand, Interactive Brokers’ chief strategist Steve Sosnick said Tesla’s historic volatility suggests daily moves of about 4% up or down, and at its current market value can end up budging the index by about 2 points.

Bloomberg

Tesla shares in trading frenzy ahead of S&P 500 debut

The shares have surged about 70% since mid-November, when its debut in the S&P 500 was announced, and have soared 700% so far in 2020
Companies
2 days ago

International newsmaker of the year: Elon Musk’s genius muscle

There is no international business figure who came out of 2020 with his fortunes so radically enhanced. Despite the glut of short-sellers betting on ...
Features
4 days ago

Tesla employees urged to accelerate output

Elon Musk wants production to increase as much as possible for the rest of December
Companies
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: General Electric’s Nyimpini Mabunda

We question CEO of General Electric Southern Africa Nyimpini Mabunda
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Tesla to raise another $5bn in third 2020 share sale

The raise could lead Tesla’s cash balance to approach $20bn with the company’s credit quality now well in excess of its ratings
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mediclinic makes changes as ICUs fill up amid ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Sasol to exit Mozambique gas plant
Companies / Energy
3.
How must Africa ready itself for 2.5-billion ...
Companies
4.
Dis-Chem enters health insurance arena, buying a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
How Banque Havilland became Abu Dhabi crown ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.