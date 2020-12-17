How the Covid-19 pandemic has revolutionised retail

It’s clear that the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic has transformed the world of retail. Within months, a revolution has taken place, constituting big changes to how consumers view cash, shop online, what they expect from retailers, and what they value as part of a positive buying experience.

Before Covid, consumers expected retailers to create seamless customer experiences. This often meant leaning on digital capabilities to create an omnichannel experience by linking different aspects of the customer journey more closely and reducing friction where possible. Some retailers were better at this than others and often reaped the benefits. However, given health concerns, that expectation is quickly becoming a requirement for all retailers, with many rapidly needing to move their operations to online.

That’s a significant data point for retailers, but of course those hard-earned rand will be directed to the best online buying journey money can buy. So, how can retailers ensure they offer the hassle-free e-commerce experience consumers crave, resulting in the revenue to help move the needle on economic recovery? Minimal delivery fees, easy return policies, and the right price point are part of the story, but what else?

Need for frictionless

When you consider cart abandonment, with seven in 10 online shopping carts being relinquished for reasons ranging from security concerns to complicated or inconvenient checkout processes, the concept of frictionless quickly moves from a nice idea to a must-have.

The safety and security of consumer data

Payment security is a critical consideration for consumers, with 64% of South Africans saying a secure checkout experience is fundamental to a good shopping experience. This is a priority for Mastercard, as it’s working to reduce online fraud and protect retailers from data breaches, while ensuring that consumers still enjoy a convenient and hassle-free payment experience. To advance these efforts, Mastercard recently rolled out its patented tokenisation technology across the region. Tokenisation encrypts consumer data by replacing card numbers with digital tokens. This prevents improper usage at any other location and provides additional security for consumers. This, alongside a merchant’s ability to safely protect consumer data, helps to build trust between shoppers and retailers.

Personalised offers

Through personalisation, retailers can connect with their audiences, upsell and diversify revenues. The use of artificial intelligence and algorithms can provide a personalised, customised experience that converges physical and online as an optimal way to achieve loyalty and drive sales. Long-term gains await retailers that respond to customer expectations with increased investment in digital capabilities, omnichannel communications and personalised offers.

Loyalty and rewards

Reimagining loyalty is key to turning online customers into return customers, and 62% of South Africans said promotions and loyalty initiatives are parts of a good shopping experience. Pick n Pay has done this successfully through its Smart Shopper loyalty programme. Points are earned for every card swipe or app tap, demonstrating consistent value by indicating savings, offering automatic personalised reward discounts, and providing choice — from earning and spending points, to switching points by donating them to charity.

Secure checkout experience

Online, consumers feel more secure by default — but many consumers are wary of interacting with unfamiliar websites or payment options. This is a cause for concern because retailers don’t want to give consumers pause at the point of sale. Marketplace apps can help in this respect because they provide a familiar checkout experience across multiple retailers. And they’re growing fast.

Social media and market places

Marketplace apps and websites are expected to account for more than 60% of digital commerce by 2023, partly because they provide a steady stream of consumer traffic for retailers while also supporting the credibility of their products or services. However, marketplaces need to support sellers with strong data analytics, optimising their search results and sharing marketing capabilities and other tools to make those relationships mutually rewarding, or risk having sellers leave for other sites.