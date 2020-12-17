Dis-Chem to quench online shopping thirst
The listed pharmaceutical chain is partnering with Quench to facilitate online sales
17 December 2020 - 17:34
Dis-Chem, the listed pharmaceutical retail chain, has partnered with on-demand delivery service Quench to satisfy SA’s growing thirst for online shopping as the Covid-19 pandemic deters consumers from frequenting crowded shopping centres.
The app-based delivery service, which branched out from alcohol deliveries in March when it began delivering groceries for Woolworths, will offer customers the ability to place orders via personal shoppers at Dis-Chem stores in all major metropolitan areas in SA as of December 17...
