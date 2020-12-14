Nutritional Holdings gets cannabis kick
The group’s profit quadrupled in its half year to end-August, boosted by a management agreement with a cannabis company it has since acquired
14 December 2020 - 14:29
Cannabis-focused Nutritional Holdings, which has ambitious profit aspirations after branching out into the rapidly growing legal cannabidiol (CBD) market, says it expects further growth in coming months after securing multi-million rand foreign contracts.
The group’s traditional products of nutritionally enriched foods was under pressure from school closures during Covid-19, but Nutritional managed to quadruple its half-year profit due to growth at the group’s new cannabis business, Ukusekela...
