Nutritional Holdings gets cannabis kick The group's profit quadrupled in its half year to end-August, boosted by a management agreement with a cannabis company it has since acquired

Cannabis-focused Nutritional Holdings, which has ambitious profit aspirations after branching out into the rapidly growing legal cannabidiol (CBD) market, says it expects further growth in coming months after securing multi-million rand foreign contracts.

The group’s traditional products of nutritionally enriched foods was under pressure from school closures during Covid-19, but Nutritional managed to quadruple its half-year profit due to growth at the group’s new cannabis business, Ukusekela...