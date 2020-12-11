Online sales slightly up on Black Friday but buyers likely spent less

The number of Black Friday online sales measured by transactions increased year on year, according to the latest data by BankservAfrica.

BankservAfrica is the largest automated payments clearing house in Africa and also provides secure online shopping.

Curiously, the clearing house did not release the financial value of the sales as it did for in-store sales, only the number of transactions that took place.

BankservAfrica’s data showed spend by consumers that went to shops in person was down by more than half from R6bn to R2.9bn in 2020. This is bad news for retailers that rely on a boost in sales every Black Friday and reveals the pressure consumers are under.

BankservAfrica said online transactions reached 628,666, representing an 18% year-on-year increase from 2019’s 534,828.

The lack of data on the value of transactions could suggest that less money was spent on Black Friday, even as more people turned to online shopping.

Nedbank, speaking to the Business Times, recently revealed that, despite its customers doing more online shopping on Black Friday, it recorded a lower average spend per sale compared to 2019.

BankservAfrica’s data revealed that on Black Friday it authenticated 1,089 online transactions per minute at the busiest time mid-morning, and saw an average of 437 transactions per minute.

The most expensive purchase was R900,000 for the payment of services it said, without giving more detail on what service was provided.

Martin Grunewald, chief business officer at BankservAfrica, said it would be interesting to see if this level of online activity continues into the upcoming holiday break.

Analysts expected online sales to increase as people avoid crowds and queues synonymous with Black Friday.

There has been worldwide growth in online shopping in 2020 as people stay at home to prevent exposure to the coronavirus.

Dis-Chem, SA’s second largest retail pharmacy chain, recorded online sales growth of 353% between March and the end of August compared to 2019, which sales now make up 1% of its total.

