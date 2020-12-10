WATCH: How CPI eased and retail sales slowed

Consumer inflation remains stuck at the lower end of the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band, with the latest CPI print easing to 3.2% year on year in November.

Despite this price stability, shoppers are reluctant to part with their hard-earned cash. Retail sales in October fell by 1.8% following a 2.4% contraction the previous month.

To unpack the data in more detail and learn what it suggests for the health of SA’s economy, Business Day TV spoke to PwC economist Christie Viljoen and independent investment analyst Chris Gilmore.