Long4Life to spend up to R114m buying back its shares
The group managed a small half-year profit in spite of Covid-19, citing its discount as a reason to buy its own shares instead of making acquisitions
07 December 2020 - 13:05
Brian Joffe’s investment group, Long4Life, has announced it will buy back as much as R113.8m of its own shares, continuing its repurchases after saying recently it saw no acquisition opportunities that would be a better use for its cash.
The group, which owns beauty chain Sorbet and Chill Beverages, will spend a maximum of R3.16 per share to purchase as much as 36-million shares — about 4.7% of its paper in issue — from December 7-14...
