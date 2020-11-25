Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lewis increases dividend amid confidence in its prospects

The group lost sales in due to Covid-19, but pent-up demand and accumulated sales resulted in strong demand after its shops reopened in June

25 November 2020 - 09:57 Karl Gernetzky and Katharine Child



Furniture and appliance retailer Lewis Group has increased its interim dividend by double digits, saying that despite a Covid-19 hit, strong post-lockdown sales have given it confidence in its prospects.

Covid-19 cost the group about R360m in lost sales in its six months to end-September, but following the reopening at the beginning of June, pent-up demand and accumulated sales resulted in strong demand.

The group increased its interim dividend by 10.8% to 133c per share — a R100m payout — while it says it is also on track to open 20 new stores in its 2021 year.

Revenue decreased by 1.6% to R3bn to end-September, while profit rose 6.7% to R182.6m, with the group saying it had seen lower transport, occupancy and administration costs during the pandemic, as well as lower marketing costs.

However, CEO John Enslin warned that trading conditions were expected to become more challenging in 2021 as customers in the group’s lower- to middle-income target market are vulnerable to the rising levels of unemployment.

Extensive merchandise and marketing promotions have been developed for the two biggest trading months of the year, covering Black Friday in November and the festive season in December, creating an opportunity for the group to gain market share, Lewis said.

Enslin said the group’s robust balance sheet and cash position ensured that no bank funding was required as the business remained cash positive during the lockdown period.

Collection rates declined to 66.5% in the group’s first half, from 79.6% previously, affected by slow collections during the initial stages of lockdown.

Collections recovered and averaged 73.2% for the second quarter, the group said.

“The level of satisfactory paid customers steadily improved post lockdown to reach 69.5% at end-September, compared to 74.2% in the prior period.” the statement read.

The group was able to avoid borrowing money as it had positive cash balances.

In morning trade the group’s share was up 9.21% to R21.10, on track for its best performance in two weeks. The group’s share has lost more than a third of its value so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

