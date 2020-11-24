Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tesla hits $500bn in value and Elon Musk becomes world’s second-richest man

Ahead of its inclusion in the S&P 500 index, the electric-vehicle maker’s shares have soared nearly 550% this year

24 November 2020 - 17:47 Esha Dey
Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Shanghai on January 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
New York — Tesla is smashing through records as its impending addition to the S&P 500 index has sparked a buying frenzy among investors, pushing the company’s market valuation over the $500bn mark for the first time on Tuesday.

Shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) company have soared this year, rising nearly 550%, with gains accelerating over the past week after S&P Dow Jones indices last Monday said Tesla will be added to the benchmark. The stock surge helped co-founder Elon Musk add $100.3bn to his net worth this year and overtake Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person.

Tesla shares rose as much as 4.1% in New York in early trading, touching an all-time high of $543.17, and pushing its market capitalisation to more than $506bn. Crossing the threshold valuation brings true a prediction from Musk, who is said to have made it 18 months ago in a call with investors.

With Tesla set to join the index on December 21, money managers and investors who closely track the S&P 500 will now have to buy the stock to accurately mirror the gauge. Goldman Sachs has said Tesla’s inclusion could result in $8bn of demand from active US large-cap mutual funds.

Tesla’s ascension and entrance into the group of blue-chip investments is also good news for the broader sector. Nio, Workhorse Group, Nikola, Lordstown Motors, XPeng, Li Auto and Ayro have also rallied and some are now trading at new record highs.

EV makers and other related companies across the world have also enjoyed frenzied buying on optimism that the automotive sector will be dominated by electric-powered cars in the decades ahead. That, combined with high valuations for Tesla, is pushing investors to lesser known names that can benefit from the sector’s growth opportunities, but with a smaller share price.

Bloomberg

1 week ago

Bentley to retire petrol cars by 2030 in shift to electric

CEO Adrian Hallmark says the company aims to become a sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury vehicles
2 weeks ago

UK government amps up investment in electric car network

Getting the UK’s network ready for millions of electric vehicles by 2030 ‘is achievable’, one industry expert says
5 days ago

Electric cars are still too expensive: survey

Range anxiety is becoming less of a factor but high prices continue to stifle EV sales
3 weeks ago

