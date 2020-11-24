Pepkor to sell John Craig as demand for formal men’s wear declines
Group in talks with a potential buyer as focus shifts to growing its middle-income brands
24 November 2020 - 19:17
Pepkor is selling men’s fashion retailer John Craig as the appetite for expensive brands and formalwear wanes. The sale comes as the group plans to focus on growing its middle-income brands, such as Refinery that sells adult clothing.
Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens said the company is in talks with a potential buyer, though the details have not been released...
