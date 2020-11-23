Pepkor reports market share gains as pandemic pressures consumers

Retail group Pepkor Holdings says its focus on discount and affordable clothing has resulted in substantial market share gains during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the owner of HiFi Corp, Ackermans and Shoe City aiming to further capitalise on this as SA’s economy battles to recover.

Covid-19 cost Pepkor an estimated R5bn in lost revenue in its year to end-September, but sales grew regardless, with the group reporting it grew market share in cellular, footwear and clothing as consumers opted for cheaper products.

Group revenue grew 3.6% to R63.7bn to end-September, but Pepkor swung into a R3bn loss, from profit of R2.1bn previously, writing down its businesses by R4.8bn to reflect a constrained economic outlook.

Citing Retailer’s Liaison Committee data, Pepkor said it had gained 2.4 percentage points of market share in clothing, footwear and homeware — or Pep and Ackermans — and 3.7 percentage points in cellular.

“We are very happy with our exceptional sales performance since our stores reopened after the hard lockdown, and the resultant market share gains,” said CEO Leon Lourens.

“Our discount and value business model provided much-needed affordability to our customers during these tough economic times,” he said.

Pepkor said as despite this it is opting to be conservative with cash it is not declaring a dividend. The group says it is still considering expansion, however, and this could be driven mainly by Pep and Ackermans.

“While the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact in the near to medium term remains uncertain, there is an expectation that the toughest times for the economy and customers are still to come as unemployment increases and special grants and other benefits are reduced,” the results read.

The group said strong cash generation helped with the reduction of net debt to R7.1bn, from R14.1bn at end-March, with this figure excluding the effect of accounting changes.

Pepkor also raised R1.9bn through a book build in June.

