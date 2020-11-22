Companies / Retail & Consumer Spur brings taste for life home with meal kits trial BL PREMIUM

Consumers will soon be able to try the taste of Spur at home as one of the country’s largest restaurant chains launches a trial of meal kits to prepare and eat at home.

The company, the brands of which include RocoMamas and John Dory’s, is also testing new delivery-only brands and launching online payments in-store. Covid-19 lockdowns have resulted in fewer diners going to restaurants, causing growth of delivery services as people want to enjoy restaurant food at home...